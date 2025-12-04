SINGAPORE, Dec 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived here today for a one-day working visit to attend the 12th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat.

The aircraft carrying the prime minister touched down at the VIP Complex of Changi International Airport at 10.39am.

He was received by Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon and Malaysia’s High Commissioner to Singapore Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar.

The prime minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg and Johor’s Chief Minister Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi were also part of the official delegation.

During the brief working visit, Anwar is scheduled to attend the 12th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia, early afternoon.

Anwar and his counterpart Lawrence Wong will also witness the exchange ceremony of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements.

A Leaders’ Joint Statement will be issued at the conclusion of the retreat.

The Annual Leaders’ Retreat is hosted alternately by Malaysia and Singapore.

It serves as the highest-level mechanism for both countries to review the progress of bilateral cooperation, discuss regional and international issues of mutual concern, and explore new opportunities to further strengthen the bilateral partnership between both nations.

Singapore remains Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade amounting to US$78.70 billion (RM339.39 billion) from January to October 2025, representing 13.5 per cent of Malaysia’s total trade.

This year also marks 60 years of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Singapore. — Bernama