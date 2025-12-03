KOTA KINABALU, Dec 3 — A discipline teacher today told the Coroner’s Court here that a ragging culture does exist among senior students at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha.

The admission came from the school’s disciplinary unit secretary, Muliati Alihuddin, 42, who is the 56th witness, during questioning by Coroner Amir Shah Amir Hassan at the inquest into the death of Form One student, Zara Qairina Mahathir.

Coroner Amir Shah: In general, how would you describe the level of student discipline at the school since you became a discipline teacher?

Muliati: Normally, the reported cases involve mobile phones, as they are prohibited. We conduct surprise inspections in the dormitories. Other disciplinary issues include students skipping Subuh prayers, improper personal appearance, such as wearing short headscarves, and not wearing the school badge.

Coroner Amir Shah: What is the most serious case the school has ever encountered?

Muliati: The most serious is the Zara Qairina case. We have not faced any criminal cases before this.

Coroner Amir Shah: Are there any cases of ragging between senior and junior students?

Muliati: Yes. Ragging cases usually involve male students. We have never received reports of ragging among female students. It usually involves light tasks such as fetching water or ironing clothes.

Coroner Amir Shah: Earlier, you mentioned various programmes to discipline students. Is caning still implemented?

Muliati: Previously, yes, but no longer. Only the Senior Assistant for Student Affairs (PKHEM) is allowed to cane.

Coroner Amir Shah: In general, should caning be implemented?

Muliati: I think it is appropriate. There should be a devolution of power. Let us try implementing caning… the softer approach is not effective… it wasn’t like this in the past.

Zara Qairina was confirmed dead at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital here on July 17 this year, a day after she was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory.

The inquest continues today. — Bernama