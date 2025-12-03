KOTA BHARU, Dec 3 — A Universiti Malaysia Kelantan (UMK) doctoral student was killed while his friend was injured after their Perodua Axia skidded before plunging into a lake in Jeli Campus, yesterday evening.

Jeli district police chief Supt Kamarulzaman Harun said the police received a distress call from a member of the public at 6.35pm, and a team was dispatched to the scene.

He said the car was navigating a left bend on a downhill road within the campus area when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to plunge into a lake on the right side of the road at about 6.20pm.

“The passenger managed to exit the car and save himself, while the driver, a 25-year-old doctoral student, was pronounced dead at the scene. Post-mortem will be conducted at the Jeli Hospital Forensics Department,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He urged those with information about the incident to contact the Jeli district police headquarters Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division at 09-9440222 or the investigating officer at 014-8021928.

Meanwhile, UMK said in a statement tonight the doctoral student has been identified as Muhammad Amidee Abdullah from Kampung Manal Jaya, Tanah Merah, who was studying at the Faculty of Bioengineering and Technology.

“Police are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the accident, and UMK is extending its full cooperation to the authorities throughout the investigation process.

“UMK is providing assistance and full support to the family to help them through this difficult time,” the university said. — Bernama