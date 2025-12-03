KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — Small Medium Enterprise Development Bank Malaysia Berhad (SME Bank), a subsidiary of Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad (“BPMB”) Group, has activated its flood-relief support to assist entrepreneurs and businesses impacted by the recent floods nationwide.

This initiative reflects SME Bank’s continued commitment to safeguarding the resilience of MSMEs, particularly during periods of operational disruption caused by natural disasters.

SME Bank relief president and chief executive officer, Samad Majid Zain, emphasised the importance of timely intervention, noting that the recent floods have disrupted operations for many entrepreneurs across the country.

He said, “As a Development Financial Institution, our role extends beyond financing to providing the right support at the right time.”

“This initiative is a proactive measure to ease the hardship faced by affected customers and help them recover swiftly while strengthening their resilience against future climate-related disruptions.”

“Over the past five years, our flood-relief assistance initiatives have supported close to 500 customers with a total outstanding value of RM550 million, reflecting our long-standing commitment to stand with our customers in times of crisis,” Samad Majid Zain elaborated.

In addition, SME Bank is also offering support through the Relief and Adaptation Facility (“RAFt”), a fund established by Bank Negara Malaysia (“BNM”) to enhance MSMEs’ flood preparedness and business continuity.

RAFt provides two forms of targeted assistance: Relief Financing, which eases immediate cash flow constraints for MSMEs affected by floods, offering up to RM1 million at a profit rate of 3.50 per cent per annum; and Adaptation Financing, which strengthens long-term resilience against future flood risks, offering up to RM1 million at a profit rate of 3 per cent per annum, with maximum financing tenures of up to seven years.

SME Bank encourages customers impacted by the floods to contact their respective Relationship Managers.

Alternatively, they may reach out to the Bank’s Customer Contact Centre at 03-2603 7700 or visit www.smebank.com.my

and the Bank’s official social media channels for updates and information. — Bernama