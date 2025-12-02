TANAH MERAH, Dec 2 — A woman was found dead yesterday morning in Kampung Paku, Gual Ipoh here, in a suspected homicide allegedly committed by her husband.

Tanah Merah police chief Supt Mohd Haki Hasbullah confirmed the case to Bernama, saying investigations are ongoing.

He added that further details will be released shortly in a statement by the Kelantan police contingent headquarters (IPK).

Family members said the victim, who had been working as a cook in Selayang, Selangor, for the past year, had returned home at around 9am yesterday for a holiday.

Mohd Haki, in a statement issued later, identified the victim as Mastura Abdullah, 40.

He said the case is being investigated for murder, adding that the victim’s husband has been arrested at the family residence on suspicion of the crime.

The motive behind the incident remains under investigation, he added.

“The body has been sent to Tanah Merah Hospital for post-mortem.

“We advise the public not to speculate or spread unverified information regarding the incident so as not to hamper investigations and to respect the sensitivity of the victim’s family,” Mohd Haki said. — Bernama