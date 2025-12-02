IPOH, December 2 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad has reprimanded Kenering assemblyman Mohamad Husairi Ariffin for allegedly making false claims over a housing project in the Gerik constituency during the State Legislative Assembly sitting.

Saarani advised Mohamad Husairi to stop spreading misinformation and to verify facts before speaking.

“I was compelled to correct the Opposition representative after the latter’s speech — now viral on social media — claimed that a people’s housing programme for the hardcore poor (PPRT) project in Kampung Tawai, Gerik had received RM50 million in funding, but was cancelled due to objections from villagers and the Lenggong Member of Parliament,” he said.

Saarani said this before the start of his Budget 2026 winding-up speech at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here.

Saarani stressed that the claim was untrue, adding that the Lenggong MP had never objected to the project.

“I checked the facts myself. I called the relevant officers. The project is not a PPRT project, but in fact an area development programme (PPK). And no allocation has been approved.

“The district office had only submitted a proposal to the State Economic Planning Unit (UPEN) for inclusion under Rolling Plan 1 of the 13th Malaysia Plan, and the project has not received any approval,” he explained.

Saarani clarified that the original site of the project was merely reviewed following local feedback and was not cancelled.

Saarani said Mohamad Husairi’s statement suggesting RM50 million had been approved and the project failed due to protests was misleading.

“If this is not slander, what is it?

“We can disagree, but we must not lie, distort facts or spread falsehoods. This is a legislative assembly, not a market or a political stage,” he said.

Saarani also said that he reviewed recordings and verified official information to ensure his rebuttal was based on facts.

“I only wished to remind my colleagues to avoid false statements that could mislead the public,” he said.

Saarani reminded all state representatives of their responsibility to uphold truth and integrity in the state assembly and urge them to be accountable for the accuracy of their statements.

Mohamad Husairi later apologised for his remarks.

“I apologise if the facts I mentioned were inaccurate compared to what is actually true. I accept the explanation given by the Menteri Besar,” he said.