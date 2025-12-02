KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Police have reclassified the death of Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes) cadet Syamsul Haris Shamsudin as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code following instructions from the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC).

In a statement today, Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Commissioner Datuk M Kumar said the decision was made after investigators briefed the AGC on the latest findings of the case.

“On December 2, 2025, PDRM briefed the Attorney General’s Chambers on the findings of the investigation into the death.

“The Attorney General’s Chambers directed that the death be classified under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which is the offence of murder.”

Syamsul Haris, a cadet from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), died on July 28, 2025, with the initial probe commenced as a sudden death report by the Kota Tinggi district police.

On August 27, the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit (USJT) at Bukit Aman took over the case after the Shah Alam High Court approved the family’s application for exhumation and a second post-mortem.

Police said investigations are ongoing to identify those involved before the case file is resubmitted to the AGC in line with Article 145 of the Federal Constitution.

The police also reminded the public to refrain from speculation while the probe continues.