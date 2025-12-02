KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Malaysian undergraduate Je Qin “Jay” Chooi, currently at Harvard University, has been named the 2026 Rhodes Scholar-Elect for Malaysia, Yayasan Khazanah announced today.

He plans to pursue a three-year DPhil in Computer Science at the University of Oxford.

Widely regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious postgraduate awards, the Rhodes Scholarship recognises individuals of exceptional intellect, character and leadership.

Je Qin’s selection reflects not only his academic excellence but also a strong commitment to serving the communities that shaped him.

Through his DPhil, Je Qin said he hopes to prepare society for the challenges of an increasingly powerful artificial intelligence world.

“AI offers immense promise, but the rapid race to build more powerful systems also exposes humanity to serious risks, from entrenched bias to large-scale technological unemployment. Policymakers are unprepared for systems that could surpass human capabilities within the decade,” he said.

Born and raised in Johor Bahru, Je Qin attended SMK Sultan Ismail and made history as the first Malaysian to win a gold medal at the International Olympiad in Astronomy and Astrophysics.

He later founded Malaysia in the International Science Olympiads (AMISO), aiming to expand opportunities for Malaysian students to compete internationally.

At Harvard, he is pursuing a joint Bachelor’s in Computer Science and Mathematics alongside a Master’s in Statistics.

His research has been featured in the MIT Technology Review and presented at leading machine learning conferences including ICML and EMNLP.

Tan Sri Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, Malaysia’s Rhodes Trust National Secretary, praised Je Qin’s leadership and sense of purpose.

“Je Qin represents the kind of forward-looking leadership Malaysia needs brilliance — matched by a deep desire to serve,” he said.

Through Yayasan Khazanah’s strategic partnership with the Rhodes Trust, Malaysia continues to nurture a pipeline of future leaders with global exposure, academic excellence, and a strong ethos of public service.

Je Qin now joins the global Rhodes community, carrying with him the values instilled by his family, teachers and mentors.

Yayasan Khazanah congratulated him on the achievement, noting the significant contributions he is expected to make in his field, community and for Malaysia.