KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The High Court here has fixed a two-day trial in February 2027 for the defamation suit filed by businessman Datuk Seri R. Jeyenderan against social media influencer Caprice, whose real name is Ariz Ramli.

Judge Roslan Mat Nor set the trial for February 2 and 3, 2027, and scheduled April 7 next year for the next case management.

Counsel V. Muniandy, representing the plaintiff, confirmed the dates when contacted, adding that lawyers for the defendant (Caprice) were not present during yesterday’s case proceedings.

On October 15, the same court granted an inter partes injunction in favour of the plaintiff and also ordered Caprice to pay RM8,000 in costs to him within two weeks.

On August 5, the High Court allowed an ad-interim injunction sought by the plaintiff against the defendant and ordered the defendant to immediately remove all defamatory posts about the plaintiff from his Instagram account, which were uploaded in July.

Jeyenderan, the chief executive officer of a shipping company, filed the suit on July 21, claiming that on July 10, the defendant had uploaded several posts on Instagram, including photographs and videos of him, allegedly linking him to criminal activities, gangsterism and armed threats, without any credible evidence.

Based on his statement of claim, the plaintiff asserted that the posts were intended to create suspicion, public hatred and social pressure against him, and that the defendant had never contacted him or his representatives to seek verification or clarification before publishing such serious allegations.

He contended that the defendant’s actions clearly demonstrated no intent to provide fair and accurate information, but rather to tarnish his name and reputation, noting that the defendant commands significant influence on Instagram with over 1.5 million followers.

The plaintiff alleged that as a result of the publications, his reputation as a global shipping and maritime expert was damaged and he claimed this led to special damages of RM1 million, after he lost several keynote speaking contracts in Dubai, Turkey, and India, which had been offered by a Dubai-based company.

The plaintiff is seeking RM3 million in damages for reputational harm, special damages, general damages and exemplary damages, along with costs and any other relief deemed appropriate by the court. — Bernama