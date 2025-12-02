KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an allocation of RM500 million to repair public infrastructure damage caused by the recent floods in most states.

Anwar said he had instructed all departments under the state and federal governments to conduct damage assessments and implement repair work immediately.

“This includes schools, clinics, basic facilities and roads. To expedite, I have approved RM500 million for the purpose of repairing flood damage,” he said when tabling the Supply (Budget) Bill 2026 for its second reading in the Dewan Negara today.

The Supply Bill was passed yesterday in the Dewan Rakyat after being tabled by him on October 10.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) had increased its preparedness and implemented appropriate actions together with local authorities and state governments in dealing with the disaster.

“This year’s floods have seen more than 150 additional temporary relief centres (PPS) activated recently, assisting more than 12,000 flood victims,” he said.

The flood situation as of 8am this morning showed a decrease in the number of victims in seven states, namely Selangor, Terengganu, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Pahang and Perlis.

Earlier, the Prime Minister reiterated that the government has allocated RM470 billion through the Madani Budget 2026 with a focus on driving economic growth, strengthening governance and ensuring that aid reaches the people directly.

He said Sabah and Sarawak continued to be given priority for development through the implementation of water projects, dilapidated schools, the Sabah Pan Borneo Highway project and digital facilities under the Madani Undersea Cable project.

In terms of security and disaster preparedness, Anwar said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) received RM460 million, while RM2.2 billion was allocated to implement 43 Flood Mitigation Plan projects nationwide.

He also stressed that the Ministry of Education received the largest allocation of RM66.2 billion, followed by the Ministry of Health at RM46.5 billion, including the permanent appointment of 4,500 contract doctors next year.

Budget 2026 is the fourth budget under the Madani Government and the first to be implemented within the framework of the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Themed “People’s Budget”, it allocates RM470 billion in public expenditure, comprising RM338.2 billion for operating expenditure and RM81 billion for development expenditure. The expenditure is also supported by investments from government-linked companies (RM30 billion), public-private partnerships (RM10 billion) and contributions from federal statutory bodies and companies of the Minister of Finance Incorporated (RM10.8 billion). — Bernama