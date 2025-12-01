KOTA KINABALU, Dec 1 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is ready to cooperate and support the formation of a new state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, said BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said the cooperation is being offered to ensure Sabah continues on a path of stability, prosperity and sustained development for the benefit of its people.

“BN also expresses its utmost gratitude to all party machinery from across the country who worked tirelessly from the first day of campaigning until the very last moment,” he said in a statement here today.

Zambry said the effort, time and commitment given reflect the loyalty and spirit of struggle for the party and the people.

BN also expressed its highest appreciation to all voters who placed their trust in BN candidates in the 17th Sabah State Election on Saturday.

“This state election reflects a mature democratic process, and BN accepts the decision made by the people with an open heart and full respect for their voice and mandate,” he said.

In the election, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) won 29 of the 73 seats contested, followed by Warisan (25), Barisan Nasional (6), Independents (5), United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko, 3), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR, 2), while Perikatan Nasional (PN), Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) each won one seat.

