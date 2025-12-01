IPOH, Dec 1 — The floods in Perak have disrupted the tourism sector, including operators of tourist boats on Sungai Perak, causing their incomes to plummet.

One such operator in Hilir Perak, River Cruise Teluk Intan owner, Mohd Sahril Mustafa, 37, claimed a 90 percent drop in revenue, forcing a temporary suspension of his water-based tours for safety reasons.

“For the past two weeks, tourist numbers have been declining. We had fewer than 50 tourists. Usually, we would typically receive nearly 200 a week.

“Business facilities, including the ticket counter, were damaged by a fallen tree. Some of the boat equipment was also damaged by logs and debris carried by the current,” he told Bernama today.

The River Cruise Teluk Intan is an attraction that offers a three-kilometre journey along Sungai Perak, combining natural scenery, local history and culture.

He said tourists, particularly those from out of town, have been informed about the closure and rescheduling of trips once conditions are safe.

“We are communicating this through our social media platforms. We will also provide updates on when the river cruise will resume,” he said.

Mohd Sahril added that while he accepts the situation, he hopes conditions will improve soon so his business can resume as usual. — Bernama