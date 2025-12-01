KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — From today onwards, MyDigital ID verification will start being integrated into all Malaysian telco apps. First announced by Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, the move aims to ensure that every mobile number is linked to a verified and trusted digital identity.

According to a MyDigital ID press release, this initiative is designed to protect users against scam calls, impersonation, and identity fraud, which often rely on unverified or misused SIM cards. It will also prevent individuals from activating new SIMs using stolen or misused MyKad.

Without this integration, each person can register up to five SIM cards per telco, meaning an individual could obtain up to 60 SIMs across 12 telcos collectively. MyDigital ID is a key measure to close this loophole.

How does the system work?

Backed by the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and coordinated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the new measure consists of three components:

Existing users can view all prepaid numbers currently registered under their MyKad number and verify the ones truly registered under their name. All new prepaid SIMs must be verified through the telco’s app. Provide users with a secure and seamless Single Sign-On (SSO) process, which prevents account takeovers, phishing, and unauthorised access.

NACSA chief executive Ir. Megat Zuhairy Megat Tajuddin noted that rollout may vary between providers. Some telcos might begin with just one component, while others may implement several at once. Full implementation of all three will happen progressively over time.

Just in case you didn’t know, MyDigital ID is an SSO platform that acts as a trusted digital extension of your MyKad. It is already integrated with several government apps and will soon become the mandatory login method for MyJPJ and MyBayar PDRM apps. It is applicable to Malaysian citizens only. — SoyaCincau