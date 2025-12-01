KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — A man believed to have brutally killed his wife in their home in Gual Ipoh, Tanah Merah, this morning allegedly went on to pick up their youngest child from school before calmly surrendering himself at a nearby police station.

According to Berita Harian, the 63-year-old suspect is said to have attacked his 40-year-old wife with a sharp weapon at about 10am. Two hours later, he reportedly left the house, collected his 10-year-old son from school, and turned himself in.

The victim’s younger brother, Mohd Jony Abdullah, 30, told the national daily that the family had heard no shouting or disturbance before the killing. They only realised something was wrong when police arrived at the house.

What makes the incident even more harrowing, he said, was the location of the attack — the kitchen — and the fact that the victim’s young son returned home from school to find his mother dead on the floor.

“Earlier that morning, our youngest sibling picked my late sister, Mastura Abdullah, up at a petrol station in Machang at 9am. They reached the house around 10am. She had come back to the village by hitching a ride on a cousin’s lorry.

“Not long after, our mother, Sakinah Mat Isa, called me, saying my sister was gone. I rushed over, but the police were already there,” he reportedly said when met outside the Tanah Merah Hospital Forensics Unit.

Mohd Jony said the victim had been working as a cook in Selangor for the past year, returning home only every two or three weeks.

“I never imagined her visit home today would end as a tragedy. And I never thought my brother-in-law would go as far as taking her life.

“There were multiple stab wounds to her front and back, but we don’t yet know what weapon was used.

“She will be laid to rest at the Kampung Paku Muslim Cemetery after the post-mortem,” he said, according to the national daily.

Earlier today, local media reported that a woman died after allegedly being stabbed to death by her husband at their home in Gual Ipoh. The victim succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Tanah Merah district police chief Superintendent Mohd Haki Hasbullah confirmed the killing when contacted, adding that investigations are ongoing.