PUTRAJAYA, Dec 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) submitted the list of items seized from Albert Tei Jiann Cheing on the day of his arrest, which was then signed by him.

In a statement today, the Commission’s Strategic Communications Division said the items of evidence, comprising mobile phones, an iPad, and a digital video recorder, were surrendered by the businessman to MACC officers.

A copy of the List of Seized Moveable Property, issued under Section 33 of the MACC Act 2009, was then handed to him on Nov 28.

“MACC categorically refutes the baseless allegation that its officers seized Tei’s belongings without following proper procedure.

“The Commission consistently carries out its duties in accordance with the provisions of the law and the regulations established within its jurisdiction,” read the statement, issued in response to a news portal report alleging that MACC had unlawfully seized Tei’s belongings.

A lawyer representing Tei’s wife has claimed that MACC seized her husband’s property unlawfully.

The lawyer has given the Commission a three-day deadline, until this Wednesday, to produce an inventory of property seized in connection with her husband’s arrest three days ago.

Tei was arrested at his Puchong residence last Friday. His arrest is in connection with an ongoing probe into allegations that he gave a bribe to Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, the former senior political secretary to the Prime Minister.

The bribe was purportedly to secure the return of funds given to several Sabah assemblymen. — Bernama