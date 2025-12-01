IPOH, Dec 1 — No additional allowance or special allocation will be provided for Opposition assemblymen beyond the existing RM300,000 allocated for each constituency, the Perak State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the state government has allocated the same RM300,000 for government assemblymen as well.

He said Opposition representatives need not worry about the distribution of funds, as the application and approval procedures are identical for all constituencies, with the only difference being the managing officers.

“For my friends in Opposition constituencies, the allocation is managed by the menteri besar’s special officers, with the same amount and the same procedures,” he said.

Saarani was responding to an oral question from PAS assemblyman Mohamad Akmal Kamarudin on whether the state government was willing to provide special allocations for Opposition assemblymen to carry out community welfare programmes.

He explained that allocations under the state Budget are managed by several entities, including the State Secretary’s Office, the State Finance Office, district and land offices, local authorities, and the Menteri Besar’s Office.

He said allocations approved through the Menteri Besar’s Office are managed by government assemblymen in their respective constituencies, while in Opposition-held constituencies, they are managed by special officers appointed by the menteri besar.

“State assemblymen cannot approve the allocation themselves. For example, if they visit a school and the Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG) requests desks and chairs, the government assemblymen will write to the State Economic Planning Unit (UPEN) on behalf of the menteri besar.

“If UPEN considers the request is within the allowed criteria, it will be approved. But if a state assemblymen writes to request funds to repair an Umno office, it will not be approved because that would be misusing public funds for political purposes,” he explained.

He added that the state government has introduced an equal monthly allocation of RM10,000 for all assemblymen’s service centres, whether government or opposition.

“Of this amount, RM7,000 is for the management of the service centre, while the remaining RM3,000 may be used for other purposes, such as providing assistance to local residents,” he said.

Saarani said the state government aims to treat all service centres fairly, but the effectiveness of the allocation ultimately depends on how each assemblyman manages it to ensure it benefits the people.