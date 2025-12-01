IPOH, Dec 1 — An elderly man was found dead in a house in Kampung Koh, Manjung, yesterday, with his head and face covered in blood, believed to be murdered.

Manjung Police Chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said the body of the 78-year-old victim was discovered in the living room by family members around noon.

“Preliminary police investigations found that the victim was found by family members lying on his back, covered in blood from injuries to the head and face.

“Police found a hoe with bloodstains on it, believed to be the weapon used by the suspect,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the body was sent to the Forensic Department of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun for a post-mortem, which revealed that the cause of death was due to multiple blunt and sharp injuries to the head.

Members of the public who have information related to this case may contact the investigating officer, ASP Mohd Azalan Ab Karim at 019-3927837, or the Manjung District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 05-688 6222, or the WhatsApp hotline 017-6828005 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama