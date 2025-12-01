KOTA KINABALU, Dec 1 — Former Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin who offered to bet with anyone that he will win the Pintasan seat lost it even without any bets being placed.

His main challenger Datuk Fairuz Renddan scored one of the biggest surprises by winning as an Independent, securing 4,675 votes and a 1,070-vote majority in an 11-cornered race.

Pandikar of GRS obtained 3,605 votes.

Describing the outcome as “a truly meaningful victory,” Fairuz said the result signals a growing shift in Sabah’s political landscape — one driven strongly by young voters.

“Today we proved that the voice of the people, especially the youth of Sabah, is real,” he said.

“When we work sincerely on the ground and uplift young people, this is the result. This is their victory.”

Fairuz was formerly the Youth Chief of Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS), a position he gave up before the election to continue what he described as an independent mission to champion youth issues without partisan limits.

“I was willing to leave my position because fighting for the youth is more important,” he said. “A party is only a platform. What truly matters is the constituency and the people we serve.”

He reaffirmed that his development agenda for Pintasan will continue, focusing on infrastructure, economic opportunities and sustained youth empowerment.

“Fairuz also stated that he intends to serve as an Independent who aligns with the new government coalition once it is formed.

To achieve our goals for Pintasan and for the youth across Sabah, we will move in line with the government. We will be an Independent who works alongside the ruling bloc,” he said.

Reflecting on the voting pattern, Fairuz said the results delivered several unexpected wins across multiple Polling District Centres (PDM), including new areas previously seen as challenging.

“There were many surprises today. Even in the top-ranked PDMs, we performed strongly. We also captured several new PDMs. This shows the strength and clarity of the people’s voice,” he said.

Pandikar made it a rare double defeat for couple taking part. His wife, Puan Sri Diana Diego @ Yusrina Sufiana, GRS deputy women’s chief, lost in a six-cornered fight in Sekong. — Daily Express