GEORGE TOWN, Dec 1 — Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) has identified the need for additional reinforcement work on its pipeline along Jalan Dato Ismail Hashim, Sungai Ara, Bayan Lepas near here, following the sinkhole incident on Nov 4.

Penang Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari, said IWK has requested an extension of the road closure in the area until Dec 12.

“The progress and duration of the works will depend on the weather conditions at the site,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

The sinkhole, located on Jalan Dato Ismail Hashim, was initially believed to have been caused by a leaking pipe, which led to underground water leakage in the area.

Earlier, social media posts raised public concern when a sinkhole appeared near a road junction, heightening safety worries in the vicinity

The sinkhole, situated in front of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sungai Ara, measured 5 metres in length, 3.5 metres in width, and had a diameter of 1.9 metres. — Bernama