KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that while key vacancies in the Cabinet must be filled, any upcoming reshuffle is unlikely to be extensive.

Anwar said a reshuffle is necessary for the long term, but stressed that the current Cabinet still has about a year and a half left in its mandate.

“Yes, we need to fill the vacancies but a reshuffle is needed if there is a long way to go, so I think there is no need for an extensive reshuffle.

“Nevertheless, I have convened the full Cabinet to decide on the next steps to be taken but there is a need to fill the vacancies,” he told reporters after launching Perodua’s first electric vehicle at Menara Miti here.

At present, there are three Cabinet vacancies following the resignations of their respective ministers.

The first is the Economy Ministry, which is temporarily helmed by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

The second is the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry, currently overseen by Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

The third is the Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Ministry, left vacant after Datuk Ewon Benedick’s departure on November 8.

In addition, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz is set to complete his term as senator on December 2, which will create another vacancy in the Cabinet.