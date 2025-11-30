KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his profound sadness over the passing of Rabiatul Adawiah @ Robeahton Ahmad Damanhuri, who was his Malay language teacher at Malay College Kuala Kangsar (MCKK).

He said Rabiatul Adawiah’s passing has had a profound impact, not only on her family and loved ones, but also on all those who were guided by her with care, wisdom and unwavering dedication.

‘She was a remarkable individual who diligently instilled in her students, including myself, a love of language, knowledge and good manners.’

‘Her guidance and teachings remain etched in my life and continue to shape my journey and leadership to this day,’ he said.

The Prime Minister also prayed that her soul be blessed, her sins forgiven, her grave made spacious, and that she be placed among Allah’s faithful and righteous servants.

‘May her family be granted strength and patience in facing this loss, Insya-Allah,’ he added.

For the record, the former principal of Victoria Institution (VI) passed away yesterday (November 29). — Bernama