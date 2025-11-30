Cops nab vocal Malaysian entertainer Rafidah Ibrahim, three others after shouting protest against Kampung Sungai Baru urban renewal

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Local singer, actor, and activist Rafidah Ibrahim was among four people detained this morning for attempting to disrupt the groundbreaking ceremony of the long-delayed Kampung Sungai Baru redevelopment.

The group of 39- to 47 year-olds were held for shouting and causing a disturbance outside the event, in what authorities described as a preventive measure under Section 105 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Berita Ahad reported today.

“They were detained on suspicion of being the organisers of a gathering prompted by a call from Rafidah Ibrahim urging the public to protest at the ceremony,” city police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus was quoted as saying.

Fadil added that the protest call had been posted on the TikTok social media platform on November 28 under the title “Majlis Pecah Tanah Kampung Sungai Baru”.

He said investigations against all four will continue in accordance with the relevant legal provisions.

Rafidah, known for her 2012 hip-hop hit Apa Kono Eh Jang and her later activism on social media, was released following questioning, along with the three others.

The Kampung Sungai Baru groundbreaking ceremony today was attended by Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud and hundreds of residents.

The project aims to replace the old homes with modern units ranging from 900 to 1,200 sq ft and include perks like free first-year maintenance and RM2 million worth of home fittings.

The urban renewal project has been dragging out for nearly 10 years.