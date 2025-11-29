KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Voter turnout for the Sabah state election reached 31.29 per cent as of 11am today.

The Election Commission (EC) said 545,391 of the state’s 1.78 million eligible voters had cast their ballots by that time.

Voting began at 7.30am today, and the state’s 882 polling centres will begin closing in stages from noon, with all to be fully closed by 5.30pm.

Preliminary results are expected to start coming in around 10pm, barring severe weather that could delay the transport of ballot boxes.

The EC said it aims to release the full results by midnight.