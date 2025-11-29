PUTRAJAYA, Nov 29 — The Foreign Affairs Ministry today confirmed that the evacuation operation for Malaysians affected by the floods in Thailand’s Hat Yai and surrounding areas has been successfully completed.

A total of 6,222 Malaysians stranded due to the severe flooding were successfully rescued.

In a statement, the Ministry said the evacuation process was carried out through a coordinated effort involving the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok and the Malaysian Consulate-General in Songkhla, as well as more than 15 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and Malaysian volunteer groups.

On the final day of the operation, the remaining 12 Malaysians who were still stranded were successfully brought home via the Bukit Kayu Hitam border crossing.

“The evacuation operation, which began on Nov 22, was carried out under extremely challenging conditions, including dangerous strong currents, high water levels, and intermittent communication disruptions.

“Despite facing numerous obstacles, all stranded Malaysians — including those trapped in more than 150 hotels and small lodgings — were successfully located and brought to safety,” it said.

The Foreign Ministry expressed its deep appreciation to the Thai Government for its invaluable assistance, coordination and solidarity throughout the rescue efforts.

Malaysia also extended its gratitude to the NGOs and volunteer teams involved, whose service and dedication reflected a spirit of care and cooperation in line with the values of Malaysia MADANI.

The Ministry further acknowledged the outstanding contributions of teams that played crucial roles in the success of the operation.

They included the Perlis Truck Towing Team, the FTC Insurance – C3 Bus Team, the Persatuan Sikhs Malaysia Team, the TravelThai.My Team, the Jetski Team, as well as Volunteer Firefighting (PBS) units from Sg Petani, Sukun Bukit Mertajam, Padang Sera, Bukit Bendera, Alex Team, Kepong (Selangor), Kepala Batas, Menglembu, Kahang (Johor), Teluk Intan, Pekan Ipoh, Sri Serdang and Bangi.

It said their commitment to humanitarian service and contributions reflected the values of unity and empathy that form the foundation of Malaysian society.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry also advised Malaysians travelling to areas prone to seasonal flooding to register their presence with the nearest Malaysian diplomatic mission.

It said this would ensure that communication and assistance could be provided swiftly in the event of an emergency, especially during periods of severe weather in the region.

“The Consulate General of Malaysia in Songkhla will continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance to any Malaysians still in need of support,” the statement added. — Bernama