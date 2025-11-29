KUANTAN, Nov 29 — Access to the Puncak Arabella Apartment in Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands, was cut off last night following a landslide on a hillside near Block C of the residential building.

Cameron Highlands district police chief Superintendent (Supt) Azri Ramli said police received a report regarding the incident at Jalan Puncak Arabella at about 8.30pm.

“The landslide has cut off access to the apartment area, affecting the movement of nearly 700 residents,” he said in a statement.

He said several agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police, the Fire and Rescue Department, and the Civil Defence Force, had been deployed to the scene to conduct safety assessments and carry out initial response measures.

In a separate statement, Azri said no casualties had been reported so far.

He said the Department of Minerals and Geoscience had been contacted to conduct an immediate assessment of the soil conditions.

“The Public Works Department and SMR Selenggara Pahang Sdn Bhd have also been deployed to the scene to carry out road-clearing works and implement temporary slope-protection measures,” he said.

At the same time, Azri advised the public not to circulate unverified information.

“Any information can be channelled directly to the Cameron Highlands District Police Headquarters’ Control Centre at 05-4915999, or to any nearby police station or district police headquarters,” he added.

Further updates on the incident will be provided as soon as more details become available. — Bernama