KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Tropical Storm Senyar has weakened into a low-pressure weather system after making landfall along the Selangor–Negeri Sembilan coastline around midnight, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement this morning, MetMalaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said the system is now located in the central region of Peninsular Malaysia and is expected to continue moving eastward towards the South China Sea.

“Although the weather system is weakening, raincloud formation remains active. This situation may bring continuous heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas in several areas of Peninsular Malaysia, particularly in Pahang and Terengganu,” he said.

This weather pattern is expected to persist until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia said it is closely monitoring the situation and will issue updated information or weather warnings should there be significant changes.

The public has been advised to remain alert by following official updates via MetMalaysia’s website, the myCuaca mobile application, its social media platforms and the department’s hotline at 1-300-22-1638.