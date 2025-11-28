SUNGAI PETANI, Nov 28 — A Form Four male student at a school near here was left unconscious in a toilet, after he was allegedly beaten by a group of students on Monday.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said the victim’s mother learned about the incident when she was contacted by a school teacher at 9.05am yesterday, informing her that her son was found unconscious in the school hostel toilet.

“The victim’s mother said her son was sent to the hospital for treatment. She also claimed that the incident happened in the middle of the night involving several students,” he said in a statement today.

Hanyan said that initial investigations show the victim allegedly bad-mouthed a friend of one of the students, who later rounded up three other students to confront the victim.

“Following the alleged assault, four male students aged between 16 and 17 were detained for investigation, and one of the 16-year-old students was remanded for three days from today,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and Section 507B of the Penal Code (harassment, fear through abusive words, act). — Bernama