PETALING JAYA, Nov 28 — A teenage boy pleaded guilty in the Parit magistrates’ court in Perak to a charge of engaging in carnal intercourse with an eight-year-old boy who was under the care of his mother two weeks ago.

Kosmo reported that the accused, 14, entered his plea after the charge was read to him by a court interpreter before magistrate Nurul Izalina Rajaai.

The report further stated that the boy was accused of committing the offence at a house in Iskandar Perdana at 11am on Nov 14.

The charge was framed under Section 377B of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Wan Ameerul Nazhif Wan Zulfikri, and the accused was represented by Nur Nadzrah Badarudin from the Legal Aid Foundation.

The court allowed the teen bail of RM1,000 with one surety and fixed December 29 for re-mention of the case and submission of a character report.