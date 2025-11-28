KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a danger-level continuous rain warning for Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman in Terengganu, with the heavy downpour expected to persist until tomorrow (Nov 29).

MetMalaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip, in a statement today, said that several other districts in Terengganu - Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Hulu Terengganu - as well as Jerantut and Kuantan in Pahang, are expected to experience severe continuous rain.

Meanwhile, an alert-level continuous rain warning has also been issued for several areas in Perak, covering Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim, as well as in Pahang, involving Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Bera and Pekan, and Jelebu in Negeri Sembilan.

Similar warnings have also been issued for Kelantan, Selangor, the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

The public can obtain the latest weather updates through the official MetMalaysia website, the myCuaca mobile application, or the department’s official social media platforms.

Further enquiries can be made via the hotline 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama