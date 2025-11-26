KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan cautioned that while Malaysians continue to show interest in new highway projects, financial viability must remain the government’s priority.

Citing financial statements for 2024, Ahmad Maslan said 12 toll concessionaires nationwide reported losses:

Kuala Lumpur–Putrajaya Expressway (MEX)

KL–Karak Expressway (KLK)

Kemuning–Shah Alam Highway

Damansara–Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH)

Senai–Desaru Expressway (SDE)

South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE)

Setiawangsa–Pantai Expressway (SPE)

Kajang–Seremban Expressway (LEKAS)

Sungai Besi–Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE)

SMART Tunnel

West Coast Expressway (WCE)

Butterworth Outer Ring Road (LLB)

In contrast, Ahmad Maslan also confirmed that highways that reported profits includes:

North–South Expressway (PLUS)

North–South Central Link (ELITE)

Butterworth–Kulim Expressway (BKE)

Seremban–Port Dickson Highway (SPDH)

Malaysia–Singapore Second Link

Penang Bridge

East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT2)

Sungai Besi Highway

Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE)

New North Klang Straits Bypass (NNKSB)

Sprint Expressway

New Pantai Expressway (NPE)

Damansara–Puchong Expressway (LDP)

Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS)

Duta–Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE)

.Kajang Traffic Dispersal Ring Road (SILK)

Second Penang Bridge

He was responding to a supplementary question from Wangsa Maju MP Zahir Hassan on the performance of the concessionaires.

He then urged careful planning and financial assessment before the development of new highways in Malaysia.

He warned that if traffic volumes are insufficient, highway operators may later request that the road be taken over by the government as a non-tolled federal route.

In such cases, he said the government would bear the financial burden, including ongoing maintenance costs.

“For example, a proposed highway from Terengganu to Kota Bharu with an estimated toll of RM70 and a project cost of RM10 billion, would it be profitable?

“If not, it will create future difficulties because the government would eventually have to absorb the losses when taking over the highway,” he added.