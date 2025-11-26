SEREMBAN, Nov 26 — The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), in collaboration with Prosignal Consortium Sdn Bhd, has launched the TuJu Highway Navigation app to help motorists plan their journeys more efficiently and safely.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the app comes with various smart navigation features, including Precision Navigation, which offers route details, travel distance and estimated time of arrival (ETA).

Users can also access real-time toll and traffic updates, information on Rest and Service (R&R) areas, live closed-circuit television (CCTV) feeds and emergency assistance.

“TuJu was developed to simplify travel planning, act as a rapid emergency assistance platform and enhance the operational efficiency of highway concessionaires.

“Through these objectives, TuJu functions as a smart solution that integrates technology and safety to ensure a smoother, faster and safer travel experience,” he said at the launch of the TuJu Highway Navigation app at the southbound Seremban R&R area here today.

Also present were Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, LLM director-general Datuk Sazali Harun and Prosignal Consortium Sdn Bhd chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari.

Nanta said the TuJu app, available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store, is also integrated with the MyJalan app to allow direct sharing of information and complaints, thereby creating a more responsive smart highway ecosystem.

“This integration enables real-time data analytics, helping highway operators identify traffic trends and high-risk locations, as well as plan mitigation measures more accurately and promptly,” he said.

In the long term, he said the initiative supports the development of the national Smart Mobility Hub in line with the ITS Roadmap 2030, further reinforcing Malaysia’s aspiration to become a high-tech and competitive nation.

Nanta said the TuJu initiative demonstrates the government and industry’s commitment to ensuring that local highways remain comfortable, safe, and in step with global digital transformation. — Bernama