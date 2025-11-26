KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The government is implementing several proof-of-concept projects for recreational vehicle (RV) parks at selected locations nationwide to gauge the effectiveness of new planning guidelines, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu said the initiative is in line with the growing interest in RV tourism and the need for dedicated spaces and facilities to support RV users.

She said the Housing and Local Government Ministry’s (KPKT) guidelines for RV parks have received Cabinet approval on Oct 8 last year and serve as a comprehensive reference for all parties involved in the development of RV sites and parks.

“The guidelines also take into account the interests of all stakeholders, including RV users, operators, site developers, local authorities and regulatory agencies, from the planning and approval stages right up to operations,” she said during the question-and-answer session.

She was replying to Kalam Salan (PN-Sabak Bernam), who asked about the government’s efforts to strengthen RV-based tourism, including the development of RV parks for domestic and international travellers.

Aiman Athirah said two RV park pilot projects have been rolled out at Pantai Hiburan in Rompin, Pahang, in collaboration with the Rompin District Council, and at Pantai Bagan Lalang in Sepang with the Sepang Municipal Council, launched on June 29 and Sept 21, 2025, respectively.

She said three more locations have been identified, namely Pantai Cahaya in Port Dickson and Taman Tasik Seremban in Negeri Sembilan, and Pantai Teluk Marina in Kemaman, Terengganu.

In response to a supplementary question from Kalam, who suggested that the ministry consult the Malaysian Camper Van and Motorhome Association to ensure RV park designs meet user needs and vehicle dimensions, she said discussions with the association had already been held.

“The guidelines we mentioned earlier take into account aspects such as RV plot sizes and mandatory facilities, including fire safety equipment,” she said.

Responding to a supplementary question from Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam) on the criteria used to select pilot locations, she said accessibility and risk levels at the site were the primary considerations.

She added that efforts to expand RV tourism prospects do not lie with KPKT alone but require the cooperation of other ministries, including the Transport Ministry, the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry, and the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry. — Bernama