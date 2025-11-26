JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 26 — Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to establish the Johor-Singapore Cooperation Ministerial Committee (JSCMC), replacing the Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM).

This decision was reached during the 17th meeting of the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM), held in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

The meeting was co-chaired by Finance Minister II and acting Economy Minister Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan and Minister for National Development of Singapore Chee Hong Tat.

Also present were Menteri Besar of Johor Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Defence of Singapore, Zaqy Mohamad and Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, Low Yen Ling, who is also Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry.

According to a joint statement, the JSCMC will serve as an enhanced ministerial platform to provide strategic direction, strengthen bilateral coordination, and oversee the implementation of priority initiatives under the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

“Building on the momentum from the Special JMCIM Meeting held on Nov 7 2024, and the signing of the JS-SEZ Agreement on Jan 7 2025, both sides agreed to refresh and repurpose the JMCIM into the JSCMC.

“This transition reflects the deepening and widening scope of bilateral cooperation, particularly in ensuring the JS-SEZ is comprehensive and competitive in attracting global investments,” the statement said.

Both countries also agreed to establish working groups to discuss matters related to the JS-SEZ, transportation, and other future areas of cooperation, which will report to the Joint Ministerial Committee (JMC).

The updated terms of reference will be refined further and tabled at the inaugural meeting of the JSCMC, proposed for the second half of 2026.

As the concluding meeting for JMCIM, the committee reviewed its achievements since its establishment in 2007, having carried out more than 45 strategic initiatives and projects through six working groups.

These initiatives have supported sustainable economic growth, enhanced connectivity, strengthened human capital development, and deepened people-to-people ties between Malaysia and Singapore.

The statement added that these collective efforts have contributed significantly to the development of Iskandar Malaysia and reinforced the broader bilateral economic partnership.

The meeting also received an update on the progress of the Joint Working Committee (JWC), responsible for operationalising the JS-SEZ, including the process in the drafting of the economic zone blueprint and masterplan.

The two countries also noted ongoing progress toward ratifying the JS-SEZ Agreement, including the required domestic processes on each side. “Both sides noted that this development will facilitate the implementation of the JS-SEZ, once the agreement enters into force, (this will) further strengthen economic integration and deliver tangible benefits to businesses and communities in both countries,” the statement said. — Bernama