KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — Malaysian police said today it is still tracing M. Indira Gandhi’s ex‑husband, Pathmanathan Krishnan, now known as Muhammad Riduan Abdullah after converting to Islam, and confirmed he remains barred from travelling abroad.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail today said the police remains committed to complying with the High Court in Ipoh’s previous decision.

He said the police will continue to enhance efforts to track down the location of Indira’s former husband and Indira’s daughter Prasana Diksa, in line with the principle of rule of law and respect towards the judiciary.

Indira has been separated from Prasana Diksa for more than 16 years, when her former husband left the house in 2009 with the child who was then 11 months old.

The IGP said efforts to trace the ex-husband are still being carried out, including “further investigations against the allegation of the existence of an individual who is suspected of using his identity to receive various forms of government aid such as BUDI95 and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA)”.

“At the same time, checks have also been carried out with the cooperation of the Immigration Department of Malaysia to verify the status of the special travel restriction (Sekatan Perjalanan Khas), which remains in force against the individual involved,” Mohd Khalid said.

Previously, Indira’s lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan had suggested that Riduan could still be in Malaysia, based on the use of his Malaysian identity card or MyKad to utilise the SARA cash aid and to buy subsidised petrol under the BUDI 95 programme. Both schemes require verification via MyKad.

The IGP today said the police is handling this case professionally, transparently and with integrity to ensure justice is upheld according to the law.

He advised the public not to speculate or spread unverified information that could affect the investigation process.

The IGP today also urged anyone with information on Riduan’s location to step forward to assist in investigations, by providing such information at the nearest police station.

The High Court in Ipoh had on May 30, 2014 issued an arrest warrant on Riduan over his contempt of court, after he had failed to return Prasana Diksa to her mother as ordered by the court.

Following lengthy court battles that went all the way up to the Federal Court, the court directed the police to enforce the arrest warrant on Riduan.

While Indira had won custody of Prasana Diksa in the civil courts years ago, Riduan’s and Prasana Diksa’s location are currently still unknown.

Indira Gandhi and her supporters march during the Indira Gandhi Justice March from Sogo Kuala Lumpur to Bukit Aman to deliver her daughter’s teddy bear, in Kuala Lumpur on November 22, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Last week, Indira’s years-long struggle to seek to be reunited with her youngest daughter hit national headlines again.

The High Court in Ipoh has been monitoring the police’s efforts to find Indira’s ex-husband, with the police giving at least 18 updates to the court since 2021 on the status of efforts to execute the arrest warrant.

On November 21, the High Court in Ipoh ordered the police to widen the search for Riduan to the entire Malaysia instead of looking for him only in Kelantan, and also instructed the police to liaise with the Immigration Department to block Riduan’s exit from the country.

The IGP today said there has been 18 case management for this case at the High Court in Ipoh, and that the next case management is scheduled on February 27 next year.

Last Saturday (November 22), Indira, her two older children and their supporters carried out a “March for Justice” from outside the Sogo shopping centre to the police’s headquarters at Bukit Aman, as part of her 16-year fight to find her missing daughter.

While Indira was only able to meet with representatives from the IGP’s office on that day, Indira Gandhi Action Team (Ingat) chairman Arun Dorasamy said Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran had assured him that arrangements will be made with the police for Indira to meet the IGP within the next three weeks.

