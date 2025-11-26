KUCHING, Nov 26 — Sarawak’s rising stature as a renewable energy (RE) hub has sparked significant interest from international investors, particularly from Japan, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He noted that investors are especially drawn to Sarawak’s diverse renewable energy portfolio, which includes hydro, solar, biomass, natural gas, and hydrogen.

Although investor interest is clear, he said the estimated cost and investment potential are still in the study stage.

“There are investors but we don’t know the cost yet. We have to do the study. But what I like to say is that there is a lot of confidence and interest for them to invest in the effort to produce renewable energy,” he told a press conference after opening the Yamada International Renewable Energy Investment Forum.

Abang Johari emphasised that the state government’s role is to facilitate such investments, positioning the sector as a cornerstone of Sarawak’s transition to a green and new economy.

He also highlighted the state’s abundant natural resources as key to meeting future energy demands, while stressing the importance of collaboration with technology providers.

“We have the resources, but we need the technology providers. I hope this forum will explore the possibility of integrating technology with our ability to produce renewable energy at an affordable cost and to be shared, at least in Asean,” he said

The premier also highlighted Sarawak’s pioneering role in waste management, noting that it is the first state in Malaysia to pass legislation on the matter.

The Sustainable Resources and Wastes Management Bill 2025 was enacted in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

“This is the approach of the Sarawak government, where waste can be a resource — a source for our economic progress,” he said.

On potential investments in waste-to-energy initiatives under the new law, he added: “The law was just passed yesterday. Let the process take place.”

The forum attracted leading companies such as Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Toho Gas, Sojitz Corporation, Tokyo Power Technology Co Ltd, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, and Dans Energy (India).

Go Sakano, Managing Director (Asean and India) of Yamada Consulting & Spire, said the forum was the first of its kind for the company.

“We are here today because we have heard so much about Sarawak and how much it has grown from a rather unknown location in the island of Borneo to being on its way to become a serious RE (renewable energy) player in the region,” he said.

In his speech titled ‘Can Hornbills Live on Mount Fuji?’, Sakano highlighted the company’s intent to strengthen ideas, respect, and linkages within the RE supply chain.

“We would very much like to work closely with the government of Sarawak as well as the local SMEs/local business community to be part of Sarawak’s journey as a regional player in the RE space.

“Like the symbol of the Hornbill — Sarawak’s natural resources are a gift to the people of Sarawak to harness and to treasure,” he said. — The Borneo Post