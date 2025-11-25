KANGAR, Nov 25 — All passenger train services in the northern sector are operating as usual, though some delays have been reported due to additional safety measures to ensure passenger safety.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd (KTMB) said in a Facebook post tonight that it is closely monitoring water levels at several railway locations in the northern sector amid persistent rainfall.

“KTMB’s operational teams are on the ground and remain on high alert. Updates will be provided periodically through our official channels,” the statement said.

Earlier today, several roads in Perlis were temporarily closed due to flooding caused by continuous rain since yesterday, including the road leading to KTMB Arau Station. — Bernama