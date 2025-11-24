PUTRAJAYA, Nov 24 — The Energy Commission (ST) has reminded the public to remain vigilant and prioritise electricity and gas safety during the current flood season.

In a statement today, ST said floods can pose various risks, including fallen electricity poles, broken power lines, and damage to electrical and gas equipment. It also outlined several safety measures to be taken before, during and after a flood.

“If instructed to evacuate, place electrical appliances in a high and safe location to prevent them from being submerged. Switch off the main power supply at the electrical distribution board, as well as any installations connected separately from the main switch, such as solar PV systems, electric fences or electric vehicle chargers. Also, close the valves of gas cylinders or piped gas,” it said.

The commission further advised the public to avoid areas with submerged electrical lines or installations, such as substations and switch rooms, and to refrain from touching poles or any structures that carry electricity.

ST also reminded the public not to move fallen electricity poles or severed power lines, but instead to report them immediately to the electricity utility provider.

To ensure the safe use of electricity and gas after a flood, the ST advised that the main switch on the electrical distribution board and gas line valves must be turned off before any cleaning work begins.

“Before switching the main supply back on, ensure that all electrical equipment is in good condition and completely dry. Always remain cautious when carrying out post-flood cleaning activities near electrical lines, installation structures or piped gas systems.

“Avoid using any electrical or gas equipment if its safety is uncertain. If you are still in doubt, seek the assistance of an electrical or gas contractor registered with ST,” the statement said.

The public is also reminded to keep important emergency numbers, including the police, the fire and rescue department, the hospital and utility service providers, easily accessible at all times.

For any inquiries, ST can be contacted at 03-8870 8800 or email at [email protected] or via the website. — Bernama