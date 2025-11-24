KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit the city here along with parts of Pahang, Selangor, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan and Sabah until 1pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the warning covers Bera in Pahang and several districts in Selangor including Klang, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat and Sepang.

The advisory also applies to Jelebu, Seremban, Kuala Pilah and Jempol in Negeri Sembilan.

In Sabah, the areas at risk include Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Sandakan and Kudat.

The department issued the alert at 9.25am after detecting signs of thunderstorms with rainfall exceeding 20mm per hour.