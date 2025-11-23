SANDAKAN, Nov 23 —The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has received a report regarding false information being circulated on social media during the ongoing campaign for the 17th Sabah State Election, said Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

She said MCMC would work closely with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to take appropriate action against a social media user who had uploaded a post inciting Sabahans to hate Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Teo also urged the public to use social media prudently and responsibly throughout the campaign period to prevent the spread of false information.

Commenting on candidates who may have violated the law, she said that, to date, the ministry has not received any complaints from the Election Commission (EC) regarding campaigning offences on social media platforms.

“If there are complaints from the EC, MCMC may assist in taking down the candidate’s campaign materials. However, so far, no such complaints have been received,” she said during a visit to the Communications Ministry Media Centre in conjunction with the 17th Sabah State Election here today.

She expressed hope that this positive situation would continue until the end of the election campaign period on Nov 28.

Teo added that, based on current observations, almost all candidates are using social media as a campaign medium, as it allows them to reach voters more easily, including those who are difficult to meet face-to-face.

She said social media has now become a common platform for candidates to share their views, explain their political aspirations and present themselves as potential representatives of the people.

“However, I hope all candidates will use the internet ethically and responsibly throughout the campaign,” she said.

The EC has set Nov 25 for early voting, while polling day will be on Nov 29.

According to EC statistics, a total of 1,784,843 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this state election, comprising 1,760,417 ordinary voters, 11,697 military personnel and their spouses, and 12,729 police personnel and their spouses. — Bernama