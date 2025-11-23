KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 23 — Continuous heavy rain and a high tide phenomenon have caused flooding in Pulau Redang and Pulau Perhentian, forcing the evacuation of residents to temporary relief centres.

According to the infobencanajkmv2.jkm.gov.my portal, a relief centre at Masjid Kampung Pulau Redang in Kuala Nerus is currently sheltering 369 victims from 81 families, compared with 276 evacuees last night.

In Pulau Perhentian, 44 victims from 11 families are taking shelter at a relief centre in SK Pulau Perhentian after their homes were inundated earlier today.

Residents in both locations said the flooding occurred rapidly after hours of heavy rainfall combined with rising sea levels due to the high tide phenomenon.

A Pulau Perhentian villager, Mohd Deraman, 68, said the water level rose quickly from early morning, catching many residents off guard.

He said several homes and the main village access route were submerged by almost a metre of water.

“People had little time to prepare because the water rose so fast. Many rushed to move important belongings and documents to higher ground,” he said when contacted, adding that villagers remain concerned as rain continues without signs of easing.

On Pulau Redang, resident Azmi Awang, 38, said the situation was still manageable and locals were calm, as such conditions occasionally occur during the monsoon season.

He said several homes in Kampung Pulau Redang were flooded after heavy rain coincided with the high tide.

“The water reached knee level outside the house, and the road to the jetty is not passable,” he said, adding that essential supplies remain sufficient with assistance from the authorities. — Bernama