KOTA KINABALU, Nov 22 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has promised to build up to 15,000 affordable homes a year under its Rumah SabahKu programme if it wins the mandate to lead Sabah, under its Rancangan Pembangunan Sabah Satu (RSP1) manifesto unveiled today.

The pledge targets B40 and M40 families, with BN saying home ownership must be accessible and supported by a dedicated repair fund for disaster-hit households, especially in flood-prone and landslide-affected areas.

The manifesto was presented by Sabah BN election director Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak at the state Umno headquarters this morning.

Another one of its flagship proposals under the economic pillar is the creation of a Sabah Wealth Fund, designed as a long-term savings and investment vehicle for the state.

“BN envisions this as a long-term savings and investment vehicle financed through natural resource revenue, state-linked companies, private sector participation and Petronas contributions,” he said, adding that it is meant to strengthen Sabah’s financial sovereignty and benefit future generations.

The GRS government coalition and Perikatan Nasional also mooted a similar fund named Sabah Sovereign Wealth Fund and Sabah Future Fund respectively, both targeting some RM10 billion.

Salleh said significant emphasis was also placed on long-overdue infrastructure upgrades, promising solutions across roads, water, electricity and telecommunications — issues that have become flashpoints for public frustration.

To address Sabah’s chronic water woes, BN pledged to create a Sabah Water Commission, a regulatory body tasked with overseeing the state’s water planning, management and service delivery.

On electricity supply, the coalition plans to raise Sabah’s generation capacity by 3,000 to 5,000 megawatts and introduce solar-based energy storage systems (BESS) for B40 households as an alternative backup source.

Broadband and digital connectivity are also key focuses. BN pledged statewide internet coverage within five years, alongside the rollout of smart city digital infrastructure in Sabah’s major towns.

In transport and public infrastructure, BN reiterated its push for a new international airport to meet rising passenger and cargo needs, and proposed building a new port in Kudat with an attached free trade zone to spur economic growth in northern Sabah.

The coalition also committed to completing the Pan Borneo Highway within five years, in addition to new rural link roads intended to create what it described as “balanced and sustained economic spillover” across the state.

Salleh said the manifesto’s six pillars — economic prosperity and wellbeing, youth and women empowerment, quality education, political transformation, public health and social protection, and sustainable resource management — were designed to offer Sabahans a clear pathway toward a more resilient and inclusive future.

“This is a comprehensive development plan to elevate Sabah and address issues that have been unresolved for far too long,” he said.