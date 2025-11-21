KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued another thunderstorm warning for several regions including the Klang Valley as severe weather is expected until 4pm today.

The alert covers Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya alongside districts in Perak, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan and parts of Sabah.

The department says heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms may develop rapidly and pose risks to residents in urban areas.

It explains that such warnings are issued when rainfall intensity exceeds 20mm per hour for at least one hour.

The latest alert was released at 12.15pm and will remain in effect for up to six hours.