KUCHING, Nov 21 — The Magistrate’s Court here today set January 7 next year for the mention of the case involving a mechanic who is charged with killing a three-year-old girl in Kampung Rampangi, Santubong near here, early last month.

Magistrate Nursyaheeqa Nazwa Radzali set the date after Deputy Public Prosecutor Chuah Kai Sheng informed the court that the victim’s autopsy report had not yet been obtained.

Mohammad Shukri Ryan, 32, a mechanic, is charged with murdering Nurzahieyka Zainuddin at a house in Kampung Rampangi, Jalan Sultan Tengah at 7.45pm last October 7.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides the death sentence or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane, if convicted. — Bernama