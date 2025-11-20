PETALING JAYA, Nov 20 — Repairs to the technical system malfunction at the Kuala Lumpur Monorail’s Medan Tuanku station have been completed, Rapid KL said in a statement today.

“All alternative train services have been discontinued. Train operations have now returned to normal,” it said, adding: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused, and thank you for your patience.”

Earlier today, commuters faced significant delays due to technical issues that halted trains between the Medan Tuanku and Chow Kit stations.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd said a transit officer onboard the affected train safely evacuated passengers, with videos on social media showing them moving from one train to another with the assistance of Rapid Rail staff.

Rapid Rail said its engineering team had been deployed to the site earlier in the day to carry out repairs and restore operations as quickly as possible.

During the disruption, alternative shuttle train services were activated between KL Sentral and Hang Tuah stations, and between Hang Tuah and Bukit Nanas stations.

Shuttle buses were also provided between Titiwangsa and Bukit Nanas stations.

Passengers were advised to follow Rapid KL’s social media channels for updates throughout the incident.