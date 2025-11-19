KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — A temporary steel canopy that came crashing down onto a moving car along the MRR2 in Selayang yesterday collapsed after being struck by a skylift boom during inspection work, Selangor’s Occupational Safety and Health Department (DOSH) said.

The incident unfolded at about 2pm on the Batu Caves–bound stretch, where the structure — part of works for the East Coast Rail Link’s (ECRL) Road Under Bridge (RUB) #16 in Kampung Sungai Pusu — fell onto a Suzuki Swift.

Images shared by emergency responders showed the car pinned beneath several metal beams. The driver was rescued by members of the public before firefighters arrived and was confirmed safe.

DOSH said the subcontractor, Wuhan Construction Sdn Bhd, had been conducting a paint-thickness inspection when the skylift boom collided with the canopy.

“Preliminary investigation found that the structure was a temporary canopy to prevent objects from falling onto the road. It was not designed to withstand an impact load,” it said.

The Public Works Department ordered the remaining sections of the canopy to be removed “immediately to prevent further incidents”.

The temporary structure had been erected to protect motorists from falling debris while RUB #16 works were ongoing; those works were completed in October, with dismantling scheduled to begin on November 20 after receiving approval from the relevant agencies.

DOSH said the inspection — categorised as high-risk work — had been carried out “without written permission from the main contractor, China Communication Construction Sdn Bhd”.

A notice has now been issued to the main contractor under Section 15(1) of the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994, prohibiting it from continuing paint-inspection works “until a safe working system is created and approved”.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, who visited the location, said the safety of workers and the public “cannot be compromised”.

DOSH said he also emphasised the need for contractors to comply with the Occupational Safety and Health Regulations (Construction) (Design and Management), stressing that risk assessments should be done “as early as the design stage and continued continuously throughout the project period”.

Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL), the project owner, said it had halted all construction activities in the affected area pending the full investigation. Cleanup and debris removal were carried out under the supervision of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), the police, the Public Works Department and DOSH.

MRL also said it would assist the motorist affected by the collapse.

The ministry has ordered a detailed probe to determine the full chain of events and ensure “appropriate action is taken if any part failed to comply with safety requirements”.

It said oversight of high-risk construction activities would be stepped up “to ensure that safety at construction sites is always at an optimal level”.