SHAH ALAM, Nov 19 — The High Court here today fixed December 4 to hear a stay of execution application for Ismanira Abdul Manaf, mother of Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin, against her five-year prison sentence for neglecting her six-year-old autistic son, resulting in physical injuries two years ago.

The date was set by senior assistant registrar Nadiah Misman following the filing of the stay application by Ismanira’s lawyer, Harish Mahadevan.

On October 31, Ismanira, 30, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court after being found guilty of neglecting her son, which caused him physical harm.

Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh imposed the sentence after ruling that the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt at the close of its case.

The court ordered Ismanira to begin serving her sentence from October 31. She was also required to enter into a two-year good conduct bond with a local citizen as surety and to pay RM3,000 in bail.

In addition, she was directed to perform 120 hours of community service, to be completed within six months after the end of her prison term. — Bernama