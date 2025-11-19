KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Federal Court judge Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh has been appointed to the Judicial Appointments Commission (JAC), a body which filters and selects candidates to be appointed or promoted as judges.

In a federal government gazetted published yesterday, the Malaysian government announced that the prime minister has appointed Terrirudin to be a JAC member for a two-year period from November 15 this year until November 14, 2027.

About one year ago on November 12, then 56-year-old Terrirudin was sworn in as a Federal Court judge.

The Universiti Malaya law graduate’s career since 1992 had included a stint of nearly three years as the Federal Court’s chief registrar from May 2019 to March 2022, as solicitor general from March 2022 to September 2023, and as attorney general from September 6, 2023 until November 11, 2024.

The JAC’s website now also lists Terrirudin as one of its members.

Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof’s retirement last month as a Federal Court judge had previously left one of the seats in the JAC vacant.

Under the law, the JAC is to be a nine-member body, namely with the top four judges, and five persons appointed by the prime minister (one Federal Court judge and four eminent persons).

Currently, with the addition of Terrirudin, there are now eight members in the JAC.

Another seat in the JAC is currently vacant, as Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim retired last week as the third-highest ranked judge and as there has been no announcement yet on her successor for the Chief Judge of Malaya position.

At least seven JAC members are required to sit in JAC’s selection meetings when they vote on candidates to be recommended as judges or for promotions in the judiciary.

The JAC is an important body, as it screens and filters candidates to be judges or for the top four judges’ positions, before selecting suitable candidates to be recommended to the prime minister.

The prime minister can either ask the JAC to give more names or accept the recommended names, before advising the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the names.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong then appoints judges based on the prime minister’s advice.

Yesterday, Malaysian Bar president Datuk Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab said the current arrangement of having Malaysia’s second-highest ranked judge, the President of the Court of Appeal Datuk Abu Bakar Jais to temporarily be the acting Chief Judge of Malaya, should not go on for an “undue period” as it would not be ideal for the expectations of orderly succession within the judiciary.

Ezri had also noted that the JAC currently only had seven members when the law states that it should have nine.

He said this may affect the JAC’s ability to deliberate and efficiently make recommendations on suitable candidates to be appointed as judges.

“Timely attention to these matters is essential. The orderly functioning of the Judiciary depends on the continuity of its leadership and the proper constitution of the JAC. Addressing these vacancies without delay will affirm Malaysia’s commitment to a stable, independent and effective judicial system,” he had said.