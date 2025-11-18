KOTA KINABALU, Nov 18 — The Election Commission (EC) today confirmed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Abdul Halim Sidek Gulam Hassan will remain on the ballot for the Silam state seat despite his announced withdrawal.

The EC cited Regulation 9 of the Election Regulations (Conduct of Elections) 1981, which prohibits any candidate from withdrawing after 10.00 am on nomination day.

Abdul Halim had surprised observers by submitting his nomination for Silam on November 15, appearing on the list of nine candidates for the seat, before announcing his withdrawal just two days later.

On November 17, he said his decision to step aside was voluntary and aimed at maintaining harmony with PH’s allies, Barisan Nasional and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

Even with this unofficial withdrawal, the Silam race will be an eight-way fight involving GRS’ Datuk Mizma Appehdullah, BN’s Sharif Musa Sharif Mabul, Warisan’s Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal and others.

Voting for the Sabah state election will be on November 29.