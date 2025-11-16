KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The country’s new emergency call system, the Next Generation Emergency Services (NG999), begins operations today, replacing the Malaysian Emergency Responses 999 (MERS999) system.

In text messages sent to the public since yesterday, the public is encouraged to download the SaveME999 application from the AppStore or Google Play to facilitate the accurate, fast and effective transmission of emergency information.

“Please avoid misuse of the emergency line,” the SMS reads.

NG999 is an integrated strategic digital system that enhances resource and data sharing between emergency call centres and related central agencies, thereby improving the efficiency of emergency services.

On July 1 last year, Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the new system integrates web-based digital mapping, caller ID, geolocation services, the use of artificial intelligence technology and mobile smart applications into emergency incident management, providing more efficient assistance nationwide.

She said the NG999 system has been expanded to more than 800 locations nationwide, a twofold increase compared to the number of locations under MERS999. — Bernama