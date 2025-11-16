JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 16 — Train Set 02, the first train set for the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project, arrived at the Wadi Hana Depot yesterday and is scheduled to undergo multiple tests, including a decoupling exercise starting today.

RTS Operations Pte Ltd (RTSO) chief executive officer Dr. Ahmad Marzuki Ariffin said this would be followed by static tests to ensure all systems were in proper working order prior to the three phases of dynamic testing.

He said the dynamic tests would run from the depot to Bukit Chagar Station and across the international border to Woodlands North Station in Singapore before heading back to the depot to assess operational performance in actual conditions.

“Through these three dynamic tests, the train will run at low speed, and testing will take place under actual operational conditions on the mainline,” he told Bernama.

He added that the main tests to be carried out would cover the signalling system, communication system, and train performance on actual tracks, ensuring all systems operated smoothly and safely.

Ahmad Marzuki said the testing and commissioning of all eight RTS train sets was expected to take six to seven months, after which the trains would be cleared for driverless operation.

“This is important to ensure that each of our trains can communicate with other systems, including the power and signalling systems,” he said.

He said passenger capacity tests would also be carried out starting next year to ensure smooth RTS operations and user comfort.

Meanwhile, RTSO chairman Datuk Khairil Anwar Ahmad said the RTS Link project was progressing smoothly, with overall progress having reached 65 per cent to date.

He said all work was carried out in accordance with established standards to ensure completion within the scheduled timeline.

“We have many staff on-site, so safety is maintained at the highest standard to ensure all work is carried out and completed, while keeping safety a top priority,” he said.

He added that all operational planning was carried out meticulously to prepare for every eventuality, including unpredictable weather conditions.

Train Set 02 was transported on four low loader 112-wheeler trailers, travelling 541 kilometres from the CCRC Batu Gajah facility in Perak on Nov 12 before reaching the Wadi Hana Depot yesterday.

Once it begins operations, the four-kilometre RTS Link project, connecting Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru and Woodlands North Station in Singapore, is expected to carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction. — Bernama